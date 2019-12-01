Yorgen Fenech appears in court in connection with the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Yorgen Fenech is charged in connection with the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The investigation has rocked the island's government and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is under pressure to resign. Also: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro blames the Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio for the recent Amazon fires, and why the city of Bethlehem will have more reason to celebrate Christmas this year.