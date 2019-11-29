Main content

Iraq: PM Abdul Mahdi to resign after bloodiest day of protests

Announcement comes after more than 40 anti-government protestors were killed in one day.

Announcement comes after more than 40 anti-government protestors were killed in one day. Earlier, Iraq's top Shi'a cleric condemned use of force against protesters and called for new government.

Also, South Korean court sentences two K-Pop stars to prison for sex-crimes, and do mobile phones damage children's emotional and mental health ?

10 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends