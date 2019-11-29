Main content
Iraq: PM Abdul Mahdi to resign after bloodiest day of protests
Announcement comes after more than 40 anti-government protestors were killed in one day.
Announcement comes after more than 40 anti-government protestors were killed in one day. Earlier, Iraq's top Shi'a cleric condemned use of force against protesters and called for new government.
Also, South Korean court sentences two K-Pop stars to prison for sex-crimes, and do mobile phones damage children's emotional and mental health ?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends