Iraq: More deaths in latest wave of protests

More than 20 anti-government protestors killed in clashes with security forces.

More than 20 anti-government protestors killed in clashes with security forces. For several weeks, demonstrators have been demanding more jobs, an end to corruption, and better public services.

Also, China rebukes US for its support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, and why Scotland's Gaelic-speakers are using modern technology to preserve an ancient language.

