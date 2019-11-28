Main content

More protests in Malta demanding the resignation of PM Muscat over murder scandal

The demonstrators in Valletta have criticised the Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat over his handling of the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Also: Zimbabwe doctors say hospitals are "death traps", and Russian cows get Virtual Reality headsets "to reduce anxiety".

