Main content
More protests in Malta demanding the resignation of PM Muscat over murder scandal
The demonstrators in Valletta have criticised the Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat over his handling of the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Also: Zimbabwe doctors say hospitals are "death traps", and Russian cows get Virtual Reality headsets "to reduce anxiety".
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends