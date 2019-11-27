Main content
Bangladesh: Islamists sentenced to death for 2016 attack at Dhaka cafe
Seven Islamists sentenced for attack in which 22 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.
Seven Islamists sentenced for attack in which 22 people, mostly foreigners, were killed. Eight people were on trial, accused of planning assault on the Holey Artisan cafe and supplying the weapons used.
Also, senior doctors in Zimbabwe go on strike in support of their junior colleagues, and why robot police-dogs are being tested in the US.
