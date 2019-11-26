Main content

UN says drastic action needed over carbon emissions

Warnings that current targets fall far short of what's required.

Warnings that current targets fall far short of what's required to avert disastrous climate change. UN says if strategies don't change then global temperatures could rise to more than double the limit agreed under the Paris climate deal. Also: Albania is struck by a powerful earthquake, and why bad dreams could be good for you.

