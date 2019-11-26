Main content
Argentina: Catholic priests sentenced in child sex abuse case
Clerics convicted of sexually assaulting children at school for the deaf.
The clerics were convicted of sexually assaulting children at a school for the deaf, over 12 years. Also: on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, France and South Africa both announce plans to prevent domestic abuse. And the residents of a Nigerian village called Area of Idiots decide their home needs a new name.
