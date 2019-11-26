Main content

Argentina: Catholic priests sentenced in child sex abuse case

Clerics convicted of sexually assaulting children at school for the deaf.

The clerics were convicted of sexually assaulting children at a school for the deaf, over 12 years. Also: on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, France and South Africa both announce plans to prevent domestic abuse. And the residents of a Nigerian village called Area of Idiots decide their home needs a new name.

7 days left to listen

27 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends