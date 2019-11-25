Main content

Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam promises 'open mind' after election

It's thought 17 of the 18 district councils are now controlled by pro-democracy councillors. Thieves have stolen three priceless sets of jewellery from one of Europe's largest treasure collections - the Dresden Green Vault in eastern Germany. Uber loses licence to operate in London.

6 days left to listen

37 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends