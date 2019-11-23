Main content
Donald Trump wants full trial in impeachment investigation.
The president says he’ll welcome a chance to defend himself against Ukraine allegations.
The president says he’ll welcome the chance to defend himself in the Senate against the allegations that he tried to coerce Ukraine into investigating his political rival Joe Biden. Also: India says more than 30,000 of its citizens have died while working in the Persian Gulf in recent years. And a woman makes a surreptitious call to the police, while pretending to order a pizza.
