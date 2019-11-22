Main content

Chagos Islands dispute: UK misses deadline to return control

UK has ignored a deadline to return control of an overseas territory to Mauritius. Britain says it does not recognise Mauritius' claim to sovereignty over the islands.

Also, why a social media influencer is accused of contributing to the suicides of at least two of her followers, and how computer animation will be used to bring iconic 1950s film star James Dean back to life.

