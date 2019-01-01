Main content
Decoding Kim Jong-un's New Year speech

North Korea's leader say he's prepared to meet President Trump again in his closely watched New Year address. He also reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearisation but warned he will change course if the US continues its sanctions. Heejin Koo, a research fellow at the think tank, the Korean Peninsula Future forum, gave us her analysis.

(North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering an address to mark the New Year. Credit: AFP)

3 minutes

