French President wins second term

President Emmanuel Macron has defeated his far-right challenger, Marine Le Pen.

Emmanuel Macron would become the first French president in twenty years to be re-elected, but turn-out was at a historic low and the country is divided with his far-right challenger, Marine Le Pen, receiving 42 percent of the votes. In this special programme we hear reaction to the vote from both camps and ask what the result means for France, for Europe and for the wider world.

(Photo: President Macron celebrating his victory; Credit: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

