Main content

File on 4

Award-winning current affairs documentary series investigating major issues at home and abroad

Available now

The Disinformation Dragon

All available episodes (371 total)

Coming Up

The Disinformation Dragon

Sunday 17:00 
BBC Radio 4

Upcoming episodes (3 new)

Top topics for this programme

  1. National Health Service (13)
  2. 1948 establishments in the United Kingdom (12)
  3. Medical and health organisations based in the United Kingdom (12)
  4. Organizations established in 1948 (12)
  5. Organized crime activity (11)

Similar programmes

By genre:

By format: