Who will win the most prestigious prize in UK architecture?
21 July 2022
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the six buildings in the running for the 2022 RIBA Stirling Prize. Read on to find out more about the stunning structures - located in London, Cambridge and Falkirk - vying to be named the UK’s best new building.
100 Liverpool Street
Hopkins Architects undertook this dramatic renovation and extension of a 1980s office block to create a suite of offices and commercial and public spaces in the heart of London’s financial district.
The jury praised the designers for their approach which they said demonstrated "clear strategic thinking, keeping what could be salvaged, unpicking what could not, and adding what was necessary."
Forth Valley College – Falkirk Campus
This set of three cutting-edge higher-education facilities by Reiach and Hall Architects is connected by courtyards and open learning spaces.
In their evaluation, the jury noted that this combination has "mingled together to create a vibrant learning environment".
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road
This striking red-brick complex from Henley Halebrown combines affordable housing with a new primary school for the growing east London community.
The jury found this to be an "immense sculptural pink brute of a building, punctuating a busy junction on the Kingsland Road with a certain civic pride".
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park
This cluster of buildings from Panter Hudspith Architects forms a new London city block of 228 new homes and retail spaces wrapped around a communal garden. It is a major element of Elephant and Castle’s regeneration programme.
Assessing the project, the jury declared this to be "an approachable neighbourhood, resonant of historic groups of buildings that have developed over time, without appearing contrived".
Sands End Arts and Community Centre
Mæ Architects created this single-storey building comprising flexible activity spaces and a community café around a disused lodge.
The jury commended the architects for their "confidence and inventiveness, delivering a highly sustainable, delightful and flexible asset for the client".
The New Library, Magdalene College
Niall McLaughlin Architects designed this detailed timber-framed library and study space to replace that previously gifted by Samuel Pepys to the Cambridge college.
The jury noted that it was no small task for the architect to replace such a longstanding building but they had "certainly risen to the challenge with this deft and inspiring temple to learning".
The winner of the 2022 RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced on Thursday 13 October 2022.
