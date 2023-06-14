Charlie doesn't believe that technology will replace scriptwriters

“I toyed around with ChatGPT and you type in: ‘Come up with a Black Mirror storyline’ or: ‘Say something in the style of Philomena Cunk’, and it will do it and it will spit out something, that at first glance, you get a sudden spike of dread and think, ‘That's it, I'm out of a job! This thing has replaced me!’ because it looks convincing.”

Digging deeper Charlie says: “It's just sort of emulating. It's an impersonator, so that’s it for now it… It's mashing up stuff that other people have already done, it's just hoovering up content and repackaging it. And once you sit there and look at it, it's very derivative and you still need a human to come in and make it usable.”

“They're very powerful tools and it's a bit like we've grown an extra limb overnight that we don't quite know how to use it. It's amazing - great to have an extra limb - brilliant, but we keep clumsily knocking things over.”

He can't actually predict the news

“I was writing an episode of Black Mirror and my phone suddenly started going crazy and, and everyone was going, ‘Have you seen this? How did you know?’”

Charlie is referring to the claim made in 2015 in an unauthorised biography that the former Prime Minister David Cameron had simulated a sex act while at university with the head of a dead pig as part of an initiation ceremony. He has always denied the story and no proof has ever emerged. The story spookily echoes the plot of a 2011 episode of Black Mirror where the prime minister played by Rory Kinnear is forced to have sex on live television with a pig to secure the release of a kidnapped member of the British royal family.

“And I thought, ‘Well, if I had I, I wouldn't have written an episode about that, I'd have run into traffic screaming like the guy at the end of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, screaming, ‘Did you hear this?’”

“There's been quite a few storylines in Black Mirror that have sailed close to reality, it seems after the fact but often really, what I'm doing there is just looking at what's going on now, and extrapolating.”

How did Black Mirror start?

“So way back yonder in 2011 I'd written a show called Dead Set, which was a satirical zombie apocalypse story where there's a season of Big Brother going out and a zombie apocalypse happens, and the last people on earth to discover this are the housemates who are within the Big Brother compound.”

“It did well. It was an absurd premise played straight… As I was growing up, I was heavily influenced by [and] I really liked things like Tales of the Unexpected that the BBC used to put on. Play for Today used to be a thing and there would be weird one-off plays that were about ideas and quite kooky. And the Twilight Zone as well. I’d stay up late and watch the Twilight Zone.”

“I wanted to do a show that was… different sort of twist in the tail stories that had a lot of variety [and] that spanned different genres. That was really the starting point.”

“It became, I think in people's heads a thing that was about technology but that wasn't really where it started. It started in weird.”

Where did the name Black Mirror come from?

“It was literally when you switch a phone or an iPad or a TV off, it looks like a black mirror when you're looking at it. Also, to be honest, I just thought that sounds like a cool, slightly spooky name for an anthology show.”