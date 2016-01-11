David Bowie was the first person to write English lyrics to the original tune of what eventually became the global hit, My Way. Claude Francois, a big name in his native France, wrote and performed the original song called, Comme d’habitude which means ‘As Usual.’ In this clip from Arena's 1978 episode, My Way, you can hear Bowie singing his lyrics on top of the original, complete with period video. Click here to find out more about this fascinating story.