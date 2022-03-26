Life was tough for Sir Alex growing up. “I always remember finding a wage packet of my dad's when I was about 15,” says Sir Alex. “It was for £7.50. He’d worked 70-odd hours.” His dad worked at the Fairfield shipyard in Govan, and the family lived in a tenement block. Sir Alex considered the family lucky to have an inside toilet – some families had to share a communal one with “newspaper on a nail” serving as toilet paper. They had no bath or shower; instead, the Ferguson family used a tin bath stored under the bed. Despite this, Sir Alex never considered himself as poor: “It’s not as if there were people getting about in Rolls Royces or anything like that.”

Sir Alex's roots: Clydeside at Govan – the derelict Graving Dock

2. He queued to get a game of football

One of the best things about the tenement where Sir Alex lived was the courtyard – with its wooden posts where washing was hung up, it was a great space for football. “We used to have a summer tournament, one against one,” recalls Sir Alex. “Everybody used to watch. I got to one final in all my time there and I lost it!” Another great space was “the works”, the site of a building that had been bombed in the war. “You had to queue up on Sunday to get a game there,” says Sir Alex.

3. He learned a life lesson playing rounders

One of Sir Alex’s role models was a Mrs Thompson at his school. “She was a Rottweiler,” he says. Up to bat in a game of rounders, Sir Alex recalls knocking the ball to one side just to get to first base. “If you ever do that again. I’ll have your blood,” Mrs Thompson said. “The next time I battered it!” remembers Sir Alex. Mrs Thompson was one of the first people Sir Alex talked to about wanting to be a footballer; they were in touch again when he became a player, and from then on until she passed away.