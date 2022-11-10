Though tests resulted in a dead heat between models, there are some nuances.

In most cases, the cheapest option would be to heat the room using your gas boiler and radiators.

Ultimately, Phil feels that the most benign heater – the oil heater – is the preferred model for heating up a room rather than the other models, which are either blowing out hot air or, in the case of the convector heater, producing a gentle flow of hot air. He explains that this is because "when the thermostat kicks in and the heater stops, you immediately start to feel a little bit cooler, so what you tend to do is to get back to it and tap it up a little bit..." This 'addiction' will, of course, end up costing you more money.

However, if you want a focused blast of heat while sitting in a room for a while then the ceramic heater (albeit with the ceramic surface becoming alarmingly hot) and the fan heater would be the cheapest and quickest options respectively.

6. For longer term heating, it's usually cheaper to turn on the heating

Rather than use a space heater, it might actually be better to heat your whole house.

Energy Saving Trust knowledge manager Joanna O'Loan explains the line between using free-standing portable systems or central heating:

"If it was only for an hour or so and you had a particularly large room that only needed heating in a small corner where your desk is, the plug-in heater might be the cheaper option. However, in most cases, the cheapest option would be to heat the room using your gas boiler and control with your thermostatic radiator valves. This is because gas is around three times cheaper than electricity per unit."