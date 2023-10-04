What's happening in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Over the last week, lots of families have left a region called Nagorno-Karabakh.

It's surrounded by a country called Azerbaijan, but has been run by a neighbouring nation called Armenia for the last 30 years.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have argued over which country Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to for a long time.

Azerbaijan recently decided to take back the area, and many of the Armenians who were living in the region have decided to leave.

Ricky has more on what's been going on.