Team GB misses out on medal at World Gymnastics Championships

Great Britain's men's team just missed out on a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday.

Team GB, led by Max Whitlock and made up of gymnasts Harry Hepworth, James Hall, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch, finished in fourth place at the competition.

They were just three points behind bronze medallists the United States.

It was Japan who won gold, beating silver medallists China by just over two points.

Newsround caught up with gymnast Harry Hepworth following the men's team final.