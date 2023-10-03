Minecraft Education has teamed up with The Crown Estate to launch a new world where kids can build and run their own off shore windfarms.

In the 'Offshore Wind Power Challenge' children in schools in the UK will get the chance to learn more about green energy and see if they can power a village using offshore wind turbines, while making sure they protect the local marine wildlife.

Minecraft says it wants people to learn more about living sustainably, and how to create a community.

Shanequa has been to meet some kids in Brighton who've been trying out the new world.