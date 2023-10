Hundreds of turtles have been hatching at a beach on the northwest coast of Cyprus and making their first journey to the sea.

It's a phenomenon that happens every year from August to September.

The beach is an ideal place for green turtles and loggerhead turtles to start their lives.

It's one of the largest sites helping turtles in Cyprus and experts say they've seen a steady increase in the number of the reptiles hatching in the past few years.