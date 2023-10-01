Get ready for huge vaults, amazing tumbles and plenty of medals - the Gymnastics World Championships are underway in Antwerp, in Belgium.

The team finals begin on Tuesday and Newsround will be there to bring you all the latest news from the event.

There are, of course, loads of amazing gymnasts in the British team, but we asked some young fans who their favourites were - and it's safe to say there was one in particular who they were very excited to see...