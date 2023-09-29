Michael Morpugo is a well known children's author who has written more than 130 books, including War Horse, Private Peaceful and Kensuke's Kingdom.

Now he has a new book on the way called Tales from Shakespeare - where the author retells some famous stories from Shakespeare.

He popped into the Newsround studio to talk to Nina about his career, answer some of your questions and we had a little surprise for him to celebrate a very special day.