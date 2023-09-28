A big study by conservation charities has found that more needs to be done to protect wildlife in Britain.

The State of Nature report looked at ten thousand species of plants, mammals, insects, birds and amphibians and found that around one in six were threatened with extinction.

Experts say that the turtle dove and the hazel dormouse are among those facing an uncertain future in the UK.

They added that factors such as , intensive farming and pollution are all putting pressure on our wildlife.