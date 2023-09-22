The Great Clock of Westminster, which contains Big Ben, is one of London's most iconic landmarks.

But for the last five years, it has been covered in scaffolding, whilst an £80m refurbishment project took place.

Experts have been working hard to fix damaged areas of the huge clock and preserve it for future generations.

Now, the 13.7-tonne bell is finally chimed again and De-Graft was invited to see it... but first he had to find a way to get to the very top.