Big Ben: Inside one of the world's most famous clocks
The Great Clock of Westminster, which contains Big Ben, is one of London's most iconic landmarks.
But for the last five years, it has been covered in scaffolding, whilst an £80m refurbishment project took place.
Experts have been working hard to fix damaged areas of the huge clock and preserve it for future generations.
Now, the 13.7-tonne bell is finally chimed again and De-Graft was invited to see it... but first he had to find a way to get to the very top.