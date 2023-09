Lots of you will have played with Pokémon cards, or traded them with your friends, but have you ever wondered how they are designed?

CBBC's Rhys Stephenson to Japan for Newsround to cover the Pokémon World Championships.

While he was there he got to visit the headquarters of Creatures, the company which makes the cards, in Tokyo.

He spoke to Game Director Atsushi Nagashima to find out what goes into making the cards.