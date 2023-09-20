Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, smashed records at the cinema earlier this year, but did you know one of the scenes in the movie was made by a 14-year-old?

Preston is obsessed with Lego and recreated the trailer of the film shot-by-shot. He posted his video online, which racked up 3.5 million views to date and then he had an very important phone call.

The animation team from the film got in touch with Preston and asked him to create a scene for the film.

Ricky chatted to Preston to find out more.