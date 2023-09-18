Author Nazneen Ahmed Pathak has written her first book called City of Stolen Magic.

It mixes magical fantasy with real history about how Britain has ruled over other countries in the past - something known as the British Empire.

Press Packers Khadija and Jackson are two book lovers who got to interview her when she visited their school.

They find out what inspired her book and get some top tips on how to write their own stories!

To find out more about the British Empire, you can watch Empire and Me: A Newsround Special, which follows De-Graft to Ghana, the country of his family's heritage, to find out about the legacy of the British Empire on the country and its people.