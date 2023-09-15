Rosh Hashanah is a special festival that celebrates Jewish New Year. It literally means head of the year.

The festival lasts for two days and in 2023 it starts on Friday 15th September and ends on Sunday 17th September.

The dates of Jewish festivals come from the Hebrew Calendar, so the Jewish New Year begins in autumn, as opposed to on 1 January.

Find out more about what Rosh Hashanah means and how it is traditionally celebrated.