Bad science: AI used to target kids with disinformation

YouTube channels that use AI to make videos containing false "scientific" information are being recommended to children as "educational content".

Investigative BBC journalists working in a team that analyses disinformation, information that is deliberately misleading and false, found more than 50 channels in more than 20 languages spreading disinformation disguised as STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) content.

Examples of conspiracy theories are the existence of electricity-producing pyramids, the denial of human-caused climate change and the existence of aliens.

Our analysis shows YouTube recommends these "bad science" videos to children alongside legitimate educational content.