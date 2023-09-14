Children in Need is in November, and today they have revealed their new official T-shirt which has been designed by author and illustrator Liz Pichon.

Liz Pichon is known for her popular Tom Gates book series, and designed the T-shirt for Children in Need and George at Asda last year too, with her famous doodling.

This year the money raised from selling the T-shirts will go towards helping children and young people facing food insecurity.

Liz visited Newsround HQ to chat to Hayley all about it.