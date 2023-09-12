What's the best way of helping whales if they become stranded on a beach?

That's what a group of people have been learning about in the coastal town of Largs near Glasgow in Scotland.

The event, organised by a marine mammal rescue charity, used life-sized models of pilot whales with volunteers picking up new skills to help rescue them on the shoreline.

The UK has seen a rise in strandings involving pilot whales and other species in recent years and it's hoped this training will be able to help mammals that become beached in the future.