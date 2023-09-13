Thanks to the World Cup legacy of the Lionesses, more girls across England have been keen to join clubs or start playing football in school, but some girls haven't been able to access the training they need.

Young footballers Flo, Abigail and Rosie headed to Wembley Stadium, to quiz Baroness Sue Campbell, Women's Director at the FA, about the future of girls' football.

They asked her about why girls haven't had access to the same things as boys, and about what path is in place for the Lionesses of the future.