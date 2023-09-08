This week more than 100 schools in England and two in Wales have shut buildings made with a certain type of concrete - just days before the start of the new school year.

The Department for Education (DfE) said that any school buildings with RAAC "should no longer be open". RAAC is unsafe because it's more lightweight compared to standard concrete and isn't as strong - it also only lasts for around 30 years.

Many of the schools where it has been used were built between the 1950s and the 1990s and there are worries the material has aged badly and is now longer safe.

You've been sending in questions about the concrete problem and Ricky took them to Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children's Commissioner for England, whose role is to protect children's rights.