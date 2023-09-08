International Literacy Day: 'Lots of people are now coming to the library'
8 September is International Literacy Day!
It's when children around the world take part in special events and activities to celebrate the annual event.
It's to recognise the importance of reading and writing when it comes to being able to express ourselves, and communicate with others.
One place that many of us gain these very important skills is a library - so we sent Ricky along to one school to find out about their library's big makeover.