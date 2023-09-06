Children at one school in Leicester have been telling Newsround they have felt "worried", "nervous" and "confused" after parts of their school was found in the ceiling.

After hearing about RAAC at her school, one of the children said she had felt "scared" because she thought "the classroom ceiling would collapse", but says her teachers have since reassured her that pupils will be kept safe.

RAAC is a type of concrete and stands for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, it's not as strong as standard concrete and there are concerns that buildings made using RAAC could now be unsafe.

Most schools do not have buildings with RAAC in them and won't be affected, but for more than 100 schools in England and two in Wales that do, they have been forced to close buildings until they are made safe.