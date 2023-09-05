Dental health: Kids get check up at school

It’s recommended that children have their teeth checked at least once a year, but new research has found that nearly half of children have not seen an NHS dentist in the last year.

Charity, the Teeth Team, is visiting kids in schools to check up on their dental health.

Dentists from the charity went to a school in Hull and found that many of the children there had tooth problems like cavities and decay.

Problems with children's teeth can be really painful and have a negative effect on their learning.

The charity is hoping to teach kids more about how to look after their teeth properly.