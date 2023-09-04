Caitlin is youngest person in England fitted with bionic Hero Arm

Meet Caitlin who has just become a record breaker.

The seven-year-old is now the youngest person in England to be fitted with a prosthetic Hero Arm.

Caitlin, from Norfolk, was born with symbrachydactyly, a condition which meant she had no bones in the fingers of her left hand.

The arm is created by a company which designs limbs for children that look like superheroes and other characters.

Delighted with her bionic arm Caitlin said it was "amazing" and described it as "really heavy, and really clever".