Lionesses: Georgia Stanway and Nikita Parris talk nerves, fans and giving footie a go.
It's been just over a week now since the England team got to the final of the Women's World Cup, which may have inspired some of you!
Well, some of the squad have released a book all about their footballing journey to encourage young people to follow their dream.
Nina chatted to authors Georgia Stanway and Nikita Parris about why nerves can be a good thing and how important it is to just have a go at playing footie.