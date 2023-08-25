People now will be able to buy a replica shirt of England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who won the Golden Glove award in the World Cup as the best goalkeeper.

Until now Nike, who supply kit for England's Lionesses, did not sell a replica Mary Earps home or away shirt, which the England goalkeeper described as "hurtful".

Fan Emmy set up a petition to ask Nike to change their mind, and the company have now said it had "secured limited quantities" for sale.