Chess roll-out in primary schools, backed by UK government
Chess has been around for a very long time and its popularity continues to rise.
The government wants to encourage more children to take up the game and has announced it will give half a million pounds to the English Chess Federation to help achieve that.
The money will be used to help get more primary school children playing chess, provide expert coaching for elite players and build 100 new chess tables in public areas.
