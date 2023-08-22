Canadian wildfires: What it's like there?

Up to 15,000 homes have been told to evacuate in the Canadian province of British Columbia as wildfires spread.

Wildfires are fires that burn in woods, forests and dried areas of vegetation.

A state of emergency has been declared by the province where hundreds of fires are burning.

Canada is having its worst wildfire season on record, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Charlotte lives in Canada and sent us this report on what it's like to live there at the moment with the wildfires.