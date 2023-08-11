Lauren James has been given a two-match ban by Fifa for her red card awarded in the Women's World Cup game with Nigeria.

James was sent off for standing on the back of Michelle Alozie in the last 16-tie, which England went onto win via penalties.

It means she would miss the semi-final if England win their next match, but she would be free to play in the final if the Lionesses get there.

England take on Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday (11:30 BST).

