The Netball World Cup has come and gone, and while England may not have come home with the trophy, the Roses put on a history making-performance.

It was the first time that England had ever made it to the final, and were ultimately beaten by 12-time champions Australia.

Two of England's Roses, Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby caught up with De-graft to talk all things World Cup when they got home... and even showed us some interesting impressions!