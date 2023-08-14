Netball World Cup 2023: England Roses Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby catch up with De-Graft
The Netball World Cup has come and gone, and while England may not have come home with the trophy, the Roses put on a history making-performance.
It was the first time that England had ever made it to the final, and were ultimately beaten by 12-time champions Australia.
Two of England's Roses, Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby caught up with De-graft to talk all things World Cup when they got home... and even showed us some interesting impressions!