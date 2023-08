After 11 years, Reqs is finally retiring. He's been a fire service investigation dog in Hertfordshire, where he's assisted with 500 fire investigations.

But it's time for the 11-year-old black Labrador to put his paws up and relax. He'll now be looked after by his handler Nikki, and can enjoy the title of Britain's longest serving fire investigation dog.

Nina went to meet him and find out more about this super pooch.