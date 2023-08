Jaan Roose, an slackline athlete from Estonia, walked 150m on a rope whilst being 606ft up in the sky.

For comparison, the London Eye is 443ft, so that's pretty high!

A slackline is different to a tightrope as it holds less tension, meaning it is bouncier to walk across.

The rope was tied between two towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.

Check out his record-breaking feat in this video!