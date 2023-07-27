Have you ever wondered what journey your food has to take, from being eaten… all the way to you pooing?

Operation Ouch Doctors, Dr Xand, Dr Chris and Dr Ronx, have put on an exhibition teaching you all things poo.

Harry features in the exhibition because he has a medical condition which affects his teeth so he got to check it out for himself.

He put on his poo hat and braved the journey through Dr Xand's digestive system.

From his mouth... down his oesophagus... through his intestines... all the way to being flushed down the toilet.