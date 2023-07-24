George Alagiah, one of the BBC's most highly-respected journalists, has died aged 67.

BBC director general Tim Davie, one of many paying tribute, said: "George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly."

George was one of the BBC's longest-serving presenters, reporting from areas across the world affected by war.

In his 1994 report for Newsround from Afghanistan George explained how the civil war affected children in the country.