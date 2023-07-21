The Conservative Party has lost two seats and held on to one after a night of three dramatic by-election results.

A by-election can happen between general elections, usually when an MP in a certain area can longer continue their role or resigns.

This means adults living in that area get to vote on which candidate they want to represent them as an MP in Parliament.

The Liberal Democrats won in Somerton and Frome in Somerset in the south of England, while Labour took the seat of Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty - both of which had previously been held by the Conservatives.

The Conservatives managed to hold on to former prime minister Boris Johnson's old seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, but only won by less than 500 votes.

The BBC's political correspondent Alex Forsyth tells us what these results show about how voters feel.